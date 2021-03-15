According to the Ministry’s plan, candidates will register to sit the national high school exam from April 24 to May 10 and also apply for universities during this time



Candidates can register by submitting papers of mark to their own schools. Candidates can either use national high school exam paper or use personal account and password after registering to take the national high school exam.



Therefore, this year enrolment is different from prior years as candidates have two application options including direct application and online application.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulation, universities have to publicize their admission plans on their websites before March 31 so that candidates can refer to and make inquiries about information before applying.

This year, universities are given complete autonomy in admission; hence, they can employ different ways for admission. In addition to evaluation of students’ national high school exam results, school can review students’ academic reports and aptitude test results. When applying, candidates can choose different ways simultaneously to increase the chance to be admitted because all ways are equal.

In related news, the Hanoi National University yesterday announced the aptitude test model in for the new academic in 2021. The test includes 150 multiple choice questions and 18 gap-filling questions in 195 minutes.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan