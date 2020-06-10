Nearly 1,000 students compete each other to win CodeWar Junior 2020

Competition include real situation and test; therefore, candidates experienced working as a professional computer programmer. Competitors had to solve Python and C++ programming problems in three hours.



CodeWar Junior 2020 is a Codelearn –based competition for junior and senior high schoolers who are willing to learn programming and robotics while having fun (https://codelearn.io/).

They have chance to grasp prizes worth hundreds of million Vietnam dong and opportunity to pursue further programming career.

The competition comprised of online test and the final round on June 12.

Competitors were grouped into junior high schoolers, senior high schoolers and students from senior high school for gifted in CodeWar Junior. The even has attracted nearly 1,000 students from 97 junior high schools and 250 senior high schools.

During the competition, the organizer has opened free online Codelearn-based courses with the help of experts.





By Ca Dao - Translated by Anh Quan