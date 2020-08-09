Nearly 5,400 volunteers take part in exam assistance program

Volunteers yesterday were present in 115 test venues in Ho Chi Minh City to give assistance to candidates of the high school graduation examination.



The volunteers have received training to offer assistance to candidates and their relatives. Volunteers work in groups at 115 testing locations, providing candidates with consultations, guidance relating to the exam, resolving emergencies, ensuring security and helping regulate traffic near testing locations.

Moreover, they keep students’ luggage and issued studying items and information leaflets to students.

Additionally, due to impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the program organizers have established teams comprising of 229 medicine students to provide medical assistance to ensure students and parents’ safety during the examination.

At test locations, volunteers also provided facemasks, dry hand sanitizers to candidates and 30 scholarships each worth VND2 million (US$86) including cash and gifts and support good students from low-income families.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Dan Thuy