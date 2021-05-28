Nearly 89,000 candidates in HCMC to enter high school graduation exam 2021



According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam, there will be 160 examination points with 3,868 rooms in compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations.

The statistics showed that around 88,336 students registered for the math test; meanwhile, 87,219 and 77,369 students chose literature and English respectively for the exam.Besides, 52,232 students registered for the chemistry test, 51,915 ones would do physics test, 51,795 candidates registered for biology, 35,662 ones chose history, 35,130 and 26,820 candidates registered for geography and citizenship education respectively.Currently, the city had spent over VND1 billion (US$43,500) to equip facial masks and hand sanitizers at the examination venues to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.It is expected that a total of 15,000 teachers and staff would involve in the exam.In addition, educational inspectors, police, electronic and medical staff will also participate in the exam along with the students.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huyen Huong