New academic year in HCMC proposed to begin in mid September

Pupils in Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Primary School in Go Van District at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year

The HCMC Department of Education and Training stated that it has already prepared several scenarios for the 2021-2022 academic year to apply to different grades depending on the true situation of the pandemic.

Among them, online teaching and learning for primary grades will be designed to focus on specific topics rather than separated lessons in order to lessen the trouble that both teachers, pupils, and parents might encounter in this learning mode.

At the moment, HCMC is the area most severely affected by the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam. As a result, the enrollment procedure for the 10th grade and the 6th grade of Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted had to be changed from sitting entrance test to using the academic results of the previous school year.

Enrollment dates for the 1st, 6th, and 10th grades in Thu Duc City and 21 districts in HCMC have been extended two times to August 19.

In addition, many schools in the city are now used as a temporary quarantine site or treatment site for Covid-19 patients and their close contacts.

Therefore, the department is checking the availability of unused educational facilities and the time those used ones are available again for school use. These premises will be then disinfected thoroughly before students can come back to school.

In the new academic year, in HCMC, there will be a reduction in the number of students to only around 1.5 million due to Covid-19.

Before this, the Education and Training Ministry issued a timeframe for the new school year to be applied flexibly nationwide. Accordingly, students will come back to school on September 1 at the soonest and the school year will formally begin on September 5.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Anh Quan