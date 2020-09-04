New primary school inaugurated in Hoc Mon District to mark new academic year

Attending at the event were Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc along with the teaching staff and students of the schools.



Nguyen An Ninh Primary School covering on an area of more than 9,800 square meters includes 45 class rooms and other 23 facility rooms.

The construction of the 3-storey building was kicked off in December, 2018 at a capital of VND 91.9 billion (US$3.9 million).

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the District Party Committee Tran Van Khuyen sent congratulations to teachers and students. He hoped that the school’s teachers will always improve teaching methods and implement application of IT and innovative teaching methods as well as to be typical examples to students.

Hoc Mon District has inaugurated three new schools in this new school year, including Nhi Tan Primary School, Son Ca Kindergarten and Nguyen An Ninh Primary School, raising the total number of state educational units of 74.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc beats drum to open new school year. HCMC's leaders send flowers to congratulate teachers and students.



By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh