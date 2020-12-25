New program to support poor children kicked off

The program ‘My Wish’ is co-organized by MoET and the Organization Board of the scheme ‘Vietnamese Digital Knowledge System’, Vietnam Red Cross Society, the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and related ministries.

Visiting Nhan Mon Primary and Secondary High School for the ethnics (located in Pac Nam District), Minister Phung Xuan Nha affirmed that the Central Party and the local authorities have always paid much attention to education, especially in remote mountainous areas and for the ethnics. This has led to an upgrade in educational conditions in schools here.

Highly aware of the challenges that teachers and students in these areas still encounter, and strictly observing the instruction of the Government about mobilizing possible resources in the community to increase education quality in remote areas, MoET’s delegation and benefactors have launched certain activities in the program ‘My Wish’ firstly in Slam Ve branch of Nhan Mon Primary and Secondary High School for the ethnics and in Nam Lau School (in Bach Thong District). At both locations, a new school kitchen, schoolyard, and rest-rooms will be built to serve students.

In addition, the delegation delivered rice, water filter machines, warm clothes, worth VND500 million (approx. US$21,600), to poor children there. These gifts are supposed to help students going to school feeling comfortable and full, which is meaningful to many poor ethnical families.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Huong Vuong