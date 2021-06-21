Non-public schools have preferential policies for students to reduce Covidd-19 impacts

For instance, Thang Long High School in District 5 was allowed to increase its enrollment by 120 compared to the previous school year. In addition, the school managers decided to decrease tuition fees and other payments in this school year with the aim to share difficulties with learners.

Specifically, the boarding fee is reduced from VND2,600,000 a month in the previous school year to VND2,500,000 monthly in this school year. Furthermore, the part-boarding fee is reduced from VND900,000 a month to VND800,000 a month while the tuition fee for morning and afternoon classes will be slashed from VND1,750,000 a month to VND1,550,000 a month.

Quoc Tri High School in District 6 followed suit to cut tuition fees. The school managers decided to adjust the boarding fee from VND5,670,000 monthly to VND3,870,000 a month and the boarding fee from VND3,250,000 per month to VND1,450,000 per month in this school year. The school was allowed to admit more than 90 students in its enrollment quota.

Non-public schools including Duy Tan Middle School and High School in District 10, Ngoc Vien Dong Middle School and High School in District 12, Viet My High School in Tan Binh District, and Dinh Tien Hoang Middle School and High School in Tan Phu District also offered a preferential tuition fee policy for the next school year to attract learners.

In addition, Nguyen Thuyen, Vice Principal of Ly Thai To High School in Go Vap District said that with the desire to reduce learners’ burden of tuition fee amid the development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the school has decided to cut 30 percent of the first month's tuition for all students.

Last but not least, excellent students will enjoy total exemption of tuition fee while students from low-income families, social policy beneficiaries and students with good academic performance will enjoy 20 percent of exemption of tuition fee.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, in the 2020-2021 school year, the whole city has 99,569 graduates from secondary schools. Of the amount, 83,324 candidates registered to take the tenth-grade entrance exam.

However, the total enrollment target for the tenth grade of 114 public high schools in the school year 2021-2022 is 67,989 students. Thus, there will be more than 17,000 students who will fail to cut into schools of their choice.

Some 122 non-public high schools, the Center for Vocational Education and Training, vocational training center, vocational secondary schools will admit more than 16,000 students who failed to enter public schools.

According to the report of the city Human Resources Forecast and Labor Market Information (Falmi) Center, the southern metropolis will need 150,000 employees in the period 2020-2030 including 21 percent of workers with primary vocational qualifications, 28 percent of workers with intermediate qualifications, and 16 percent and 18 percent of workers with college degrees and higher degrees respectively.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy