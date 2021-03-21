Non-public schools not allowed to open journalism and communications major

The Ministry said that lately, journalism and communications major is attractive to students. That’s why private universities expressed their expectation to open the major to meet students’ demand.

However, the Ministry quoted the Politburo’s direction 22-CT/TW issued on January 17, 1997 that journalism training is under the Party and the government’s tight management; therefore, only public schools are allowed to train journalism students.



The Ministry asked nonpublic schools to adhere to its instruction.

Presently, nine public schools are permitted to train journalism students, namely the Academy of Journalism and Communications, the universities of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University in Hanoi and in Ho Chi Minh City, the Hanoi University of Culture, the University of Sciences (formerly known as the University of Hue), the Military University of Culture and Arts, the Science University in the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen, the Pedagogy University in the Central City of Da Nang and the Vinh University.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy