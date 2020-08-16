One Vietnamese university ranked among top 701 world universities

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) yesterday released its ranking of universities in the world and Ton Duc Thang University (TDTU) of Vietnam was present in the ranking of top 701-800 in the world.



Last year, the University Ranking by Academic Performance declared that TDTU remains the first place in Vietnam and stands 960th in the list of 2,500 best universities in the world.

Currently, there are plenty of university ranking systems, among which ARWU is one of the most demanding with the most ambitious academic requirements. Therefore, it is known as the most prestigious today.

The outstanding feature of ARWU is the objective assessment. More importantly, it does not rely on surveys and school submissions as other university ranking systems do but collect data on its own based on major international databases such as Web of Science (WoS), Clarivate (the USA).

Even though ARWU has annually ranked universities for 16 years, it is not until 2019 that Vietnam has the first representative to make it to the list. It is a great honor for Vietnam when Ton Duc Thang University has been included in the rankings of the prestigious world university ranking system ARWU, marking a breakthrough for the development of the Vietnamese education system.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan