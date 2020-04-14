Online classrooms harassed with unhealthy content

Lately, when learning on the Internet has become officially recognized in Vietnam, there have been cases where bad people purposely intrude these virtual classes and upload unhealthy content with the intention to harass both teachers and students.

This has created much worry to educators as well as parents, negatively affecting the teaching-learning process via the Internet.

To address this serious problem MOET requests that departments of Education and Training, universities, academies, teacher training colleges continue to try their best to hold virtual classes for students of all levels through the Internet and TV in accordance with MOET’s issued directions.

Simultaneously, training sessions to equip educators with proper skills and knowledge about cyber security and safety in teaching, Internet and social network skills, problem handling skills when teaching online classes must be held. Parents and students are suggested to learn more about how to protect themselves against unhealthy content when studying online.

MOET demands that related units introduce highly secured management software and solutions for e-learning to teachers; encourages the use of copyright or free software in the time of Covid-19, especially those recommended by MOET and the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Regulations must be introduced to manage and monitor the teaching-learning process via the Internet, including procedures for teachers to manage an online class, responsibilities of learners when participating in a virtual class, and behaviors that are considered law breaking.

A close collaboration between schools and parents is promoted in e-learning. Therefore, MOET suggests that parents closely monitor and guide their children to safely join in a virtual learning environment, along with suitable management methods in each family.

Teachers, parents, and students are asked to timely report any harmful cases to the school management, education management units, and the police for further investigation and proper punishment according to law.

Presently, schools in many regions instruct teachers to apply stricter security methods in their teaching sessions such as real-name signing in, real-person avatar display. This is supposed to help minimize chances that bad people taking advantage of students’ accounts to harass others in a class.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong