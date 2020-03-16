Online learning results hardly achieve academic recognition

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Minh Ha, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City Open University, lately the school has organized online trainings including making video clips of lectures, chats, exchanges for students of nine majors.

Distance learning is just a part of curriculum; accordingly, lecturers will re-teach and organize examinations to have final results.



Head of the Administration Room of the Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Food Industry Thai Doan Thanh said the school also offer online teaching of some majors but not all because cost of online teaching infrastructure is high.

Mentioning the academic recognition of online learning results, he said that students must sit for an examination and student take an internship to have final results.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education offered massive open online courses for their under-graduates with averagely over 235,000 interactions on a daily basic.

Talking about online training, Director of Ho Chi Minh City National University Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huynh Thanh Dat said that current online training is just a temporary counter-measure to Covid-19 pandemic; therefore, the theoretical knowledge just accounts for dozens of percent of the syllabus; however, students must gather in school to do experiments.

For postgraduates and final year students, university managers may consider face-to-face learning to help them finish all modules for their graduation.

Following the Government Office’s direction, the Ministry of Education and Training has sent a dispatch to universities, academies, pedagogical colleges, requesting training establishments to organize online training courses for a number of appropriate modules in response to Covid-19 pandemic during school closure time.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong