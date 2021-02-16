Opening of schools delayed countrywide, HCMC switches to online learning

The Department of Education and Training in HCMC assigned principals of schools to formulate a plan for online teaching in its instruction. As per the Department’s instruction, teachers should focus on mathematics, literature and foreign languages for first, second, and third graders. They should pay attention to teaching mathematics, literature, foreign languages, Science, History and Geography for fourth and fifth graders.



Authority in Hanoi decided to let students at all grades stay at home until February 28. Administration of Vietnam’s capital city proposed that college and university students will take online courses to the end of February. Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee, announced that the entire machinery of the State jumped into the fight against the coronavirus.

When it comes to the death of the Japanese expert who is positive for virus SARS-CoV-2, Chairman Anh said that the health sector and related forces have cordoned off the hotel where the expert had resided as well as taken 296 samples of his contacts. Only one person is positive while the remaining people are negative for the first test.

Authority in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan also agreed to delay the opening of schools, said Vice Chairman of Binh Thuan People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Hoa. Accordingly, all students will return to schools on February 22.

The southern provinces of Dong Nai and An Giang followed suit. Students in Dong Nai Province and An Giang Province will start their second semester of the 2021 academic year on February 17 and 22 respectively.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong