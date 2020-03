In its dispatch to heads of divisions of education in 24 districts and principals of high schools. Vocational training facilities, the Department wanted schools to carry out an opinion poll on wearing face masks as a preventive measure to protect students from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19.



Schools must report the poll results to the Department.

The opinion poll has been taken for two days ( March 4 and 5 ).





By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong