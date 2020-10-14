Over 2,300 schools finish training on food safety

Over 2,300 schools including preschools, primary schools, junior and senior high schools have learnt about food safety for the academic year 2020-2021.



The training course was jointly held by the city Food Safety Management Board and the Department of Education and Training in 4 days. The course is about regulations on food safety condition and certificates of food safety, "10 golden rules" in making food, solutions for preventing food poisoning and such.

On the occasion, schools in the city were introduced good suppliers of food businesses which obtain the certificates of HACCP, VietGAP, GlobalGAP...

A representative from the Department of Education said that from now to end of the academic year, inspectors from the department will increase unscheduled visits to educational facilities to check food safety.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy