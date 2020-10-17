Over 450 international training programs delivered in Vietnam

Vietnam has over 500 cooperation projects in the field of education by December 31, 2019, he added. Education cooperation projects totally cost over US$4.4 billion.



Five higher education facilities and nearly 100 other educational institutions from preschools to high schools receive foreign investment in the Southeast Asian country.

Additionally, more than 450 international training programs are being delivered in 70 higher educational schools.

Mr. Phuc said globalization has brought major changes to education, and in order to deal with them, the Vietnamese government has promoted internationalization of education.

As a result, Vietnam has so far established educational cooperation with more than 100 nations and territories. Moreover, the country is one of active members of international educational organizations in the world.

In the framework of the forum, the organizer listened to proposals and policies to facilitate cooperation and investment in the field of education.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy