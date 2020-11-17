Over 7,300 helmets given gratis to primary students in Yen Bai

The community program has been launched by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Asian Injury Prevention Fund (AIP).



At the launching ceremony, in addition to the donation of helmets, many interactive games and exchange activities were organized to raise students’ awareness of road safety and encourage many students to wear standard helmets in a bid to reduce traffic accidents in front of schools and public areas.

It is scheduled that the project will be continuously carried out at primary schools in two northern provinces of Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quan in the 2020 – 2021 academic year. The program will award 7,375 and 451 standard helmets to students and teaching staffs of 16 primary schools.

Meanwhile, the project organizers also hold extracurricular activities and provide free traffic safety booklets to improve students’ awareness.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan