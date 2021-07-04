Over 95 pct of HCMC's students tested for Covid-19 before national examination

A healthcare worker collects information of a student before taking sample for Covid 19-testing (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, about 92.57 percent of education officials, teachers and staff teachers who will serve the exam also gave samples for Covid-19 testing.



Vice Director of the Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu inspected Covid-19 prevention works and the testing sample collection process that were organized at 155 locations throughout the city.

Only those who receive negative Covid-19 test will be allowed to the exam. Students who did not take a coronavirus test at testing sites conducted by the municipal Department of Education and Training on July 3 can get Covid-19 testing services at hospitals and medical units approved by the Ministry of Health, he added.

Vice Director of the Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu inspects Covid-19 prevention works and the testing sample collection process at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Students who finished at least one subject of the exam and are required to go into managed quarantine or implement medical isolation will get a special consideration exemption.

Candidates who are living in other cities and provinces and want to participate in the National High School Graduation Examination in HCMC have to present a documentation of a negative Covid-19 test granted by the local Centers for Disease Control, the leader of the municipal Department of education and training said.

The city’s functional unit today holds a sample collection for Covid-19 testing for electricity workers who will be responsibile for operating electric generators at examination locations.

The ministry of Education and Training has encouraged students who are not people with special cases, such as illness, living in blockade areas and other unusual situations to take part in the first phase of the exam while the schedule for the second phase has not been decided.





A testing site at Tran Quoc Toan Primary School in Tan Binh District Students must measure body temperature and wash their hands with sanitizer before giving samples for testing. A testing site at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 Healthcare professionals take samples of teachers for Covid-19 testing at Dinh Tien Hoang Primary School in District 1. A medical worker is measuring student's body temperature at a testing site in Dinh Tien Hoang Primary School in District 1.

