Overseas Vietnamese scientist gives books worth US$1.15 million to universities

Scientist Han yesterday donated 942 books worth nearly VND3 billion ( or $130,397) to the library of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Van Hien University through the city Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These nearly VND3 billion rare books on technology are published by World Scientific Publishing headquartered in Singapore.

Van Hien University is the first school receiving donated technical books followed by Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Duy Tan, University and Thu Duc College of Technology. In generally, a total of 9,338 books have been given in November worth over VND26 billion.

On behalf of the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Phung Cong Dung highly appreciated the book donation of scientist Vo Ta Han who wants to contribute to the country’s growth by heling young people to access to rare books.

Before, scientist Vo Ta Han donated 1,301 books worth VND3.4 billion ( or $150,000) to the library of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT).

From 1996 till now, scientist Han has given more than one millions of books to higher education institutions around the country for research works and teaching purpose.

Additionally, he also set up a scholarship fund named Vo Ta Han to give financial aid to poor but good students in disadvantaged districts in the countryside for over the past five years.

Vo Ta Han, a financial expert working in the US, Canada and Singapore, has brought more than one million precious books to Vietnam for the goal of raising training quality in HCMC particularly and the country generally.

One touring Prentice – Hall Publishing House in Singapore, Dr. Han accidentally discovered a forgotten “mountain of books” laying across, he tried to persuade the publishing house to sell all books which were transported to higher educational facilities in Vietnam later.

Realizing that Vietnam is short of technical, economic, and financial books, he started to ask for books from all publishing houses and universities. He has sent more than one millions of books to Vietnam which are displayed in schools’ libraries countrywide.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong