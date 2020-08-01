The Department of Education and Training in HCMC yesterday convened a meeting to review 6 years of cashless project implementation in schools.



Through six- year implementation, schools in districts 6, 7, 9, 10, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi and Nha Be are ready to use software of online tuition fee payment.

The Department announced from the new school year 2020-2021, 70 percent of schools in the city will collect tuition fee online and most of schools will collect tuition fee online in the school year 2021-2022.

Presently, approximately 1.7 million students of all levels in thousands of educational facilities. Tuition fees are up to tens of thousands of billions while schools are short of staffs to collect tuition fee. Therefore, from 2014, HCMC started to embark on the cashless payment project in schools.

Statistically, 85 schools started to use the software in the project in 2017 and 90 percent of senior high schools in the city are predicted to use the software in 2020 whereas the rate of preschools, primary schools and junior high schools using the software is low.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Uyen Phuong