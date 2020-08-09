PM requires strict implementation of Covid-19 prevention rules in exit exam

The PM asked relevant ministries, departments and units to monitor the implementation of disease prevention and control measures by students, their parents, teachers and volunteers during the national high school graduation exam as well as ensure public transport services meeting increasing travel demand in these days.

In order to comply with the regulations for preventing and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, and meet the growing travel demand of locals during upcoming National Day (September 02) holiday and the beginning of a new school year, transport businesses have been asked to carry out strictly regulations on transport and traffic safety, such as monitoring drivers’ activities and working time, carrying out alcohol and drug testing for drivers, supervising vehicles via security cameras on cars and transporting more passengers than regulated, controlling the fare price.

Localities have to increase inspection to enhance traffic safety along with the implementation of infection control measures.

In addition, the “High-peak month of traffic safety for new academic year” campaign will be launched to equip students with the knowledge and skills on road safety.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh