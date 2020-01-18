PM welcomes Dean of Harvard political school

During the reception, PM Phuc said the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership had developed practically and effectively in all fields, noting that economic trade investment and education training cooperation continue to be important motivations.



Harvard University has maintained the Vietnam Executive Leadership Program (VELP), which helps Vietnamese leaders to exchange views with professors and experts from the US university, policy makers and entrepreneurs from leading US businesses, contributing to the building of visions and ideas for senior policy makers of the Southeast Asian nation, he said.

The PM applauded the initial successes of the FUV, expressing his hope that the working visit to Vietnam would open a new chapter in education and training cooperation between Harvard and Vietnam.

PM Phuc suggested Harvard and Fulbright Universities continue organising the VELP programme and offer scholarships to Vietnamese students, thus helping to develop human resources for Vietnam.

Elmendorf expressed his delight at the flourishing development in bilateral relations after 25 years of normalising relations between the two countries, including cooperation in education and training.

The school pledged to continue supporting and promoting projects and initiatives for education and training cooperation between the two nations, he stressed.

Elmendorf said the US and many countries had faced challenges similar to those facing Vietnam today, therefore majors taught at the university would help Vietnam in policy making, public management, and urbanisation.

Meanwhile, Vallely said the ongoing visit aimed to exchange views and propose cooperation programmes in the future.

VNA