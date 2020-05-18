Preschools in HCMC prepare to welcome back children after long Covid-19 break

According to the municipal People’s Committee, five-year-old children will return to schools on May 18 while three-year-old children and four-year-old children will come back to school on May 25. Day care centers will welcome children on June 1.



During last week, teaching staffs of preschool 3 in District 3 have gathered to clean up everything, disinfecting the tables and chairs, classroom walls, all the places where students often go to and touch, and also disinfecting teaching equipment because students have been absent for a long time, so the classrooms, walls and tables and chairs are moldy.

Teacher Huynh Thuan Nhu said that all school employees cleaned up the school together for preparation of the first day the students going back.

Teacher Tran Thi Tuyet Minh of Huong Sen Preschool in District Binh Tan shared during three-month closure due to the novel coronavirus, children were still connected with their classmates and teachers through video clips which teachers made to instruct the children how to wash hand correctly, tell stories or new songs.

Principal of Hoa Phuong Hong in District Binh Chanh Nguyen Thanh Xuan told reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper that as the school is located in industrial parks, parents are most of laborer; hence, the regulation that parents must feed their children breakfast has caused difficulties for parents.

As per schools’ plans, teachers will organize games and physical activities to get the children fit and health. Children will be welcomed by clown who will give out candies and balloons at school gates and then children will be taught how to wash their hands with sanitizers.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong