Primary students to take online classes due to coronavirus

Primary students must take online classes due to coronavirus

At first, the online classes will be applied for the first 10 weeks of the 2021-2022 school year due to the unpredictable development of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online teaching will be used as teaching materials on the internet, a significant resource for students’ self-studying at homes, helping parents who want to teach their children in learning.

Specifically, the content of video recording applies to all subjects and activities, focusing mainly on Vietnamese literature and Math in all grades, especially first and second grades.

In the immediate future, the recording of lessons for online teaching will be used for the first 10 weeks of the new school year. Accordingly, based on the requirements of the program, school teachers will design typical topics, groups, or types of lessons in the form of video clips including images and sounds with a duration of no more than 15 minutes for first and second grade students and no more than 20 minutes for their peers of third, fourth and fifth grades.

Particularly for the first grade Vietnamese subject, teachers can design some lessons to get students to familiarize themselves with the subject while some more review exercises will be designed for second grade students.

The municipal Department of Education and Training encouraged teachers of first grade to create short clips to guide students' parents and students to get acquainted and prepare for the grade.

The sub-department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and districts should select experienced managers, teachers, team leaders who are good at taking part in developing lesson plans and organizing video recording of lessons.

After that, the Department of Education and Training is responsible for censoring the content of videos and clips made by teachers. Principals of primary schools will update recorded lessons and study guide content on the school's web portal and notify teachers, students, and parents for reference and implementation.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training noted that its sub-departments strengthen inspections of the implementation ensuring the effectiveness of teaching via the internet, and support educational institutions when necessary.

Prior, at the online conference to summarize the school year organized by the Ministry of Education and Training on August 12, Deputy Director of the city Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that the Department of Education and Training had submitted its plan for the school year 2021-2022 to the city People's Committee.

According to the submission, the new school year is expected to start in mid-September in an online form following the developments of the Covid-19 epidemic citywide, which is two weeks later than the Ministry of Education's framework for the school year.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has prepared many teaching plans for each grade and the actual situation of the epidemic for the new school year.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan