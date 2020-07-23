At a forum organized in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday to review result of implementation of the project on supporting and developing day-care centers and private schools in industrial parks and export processing zones approved by the Prime Minister.



According to Ms. Mai, implementing the program from 2014, administrations in districts with industrial parks and export processing zones have built and sponsored 990 private day-care centers and schools, doubling the goal set in the project.

Six years have passed, the project has been implemented in 20 cities and provinces across the country. For the first phase from 2014 to 2017, it was carried out in 10 cities and provinces and it has been expanded in another ten cities and provinces in the second phase from 2017 to 2020.

Municipal and provincial administrations have had good initiatives to perform the project. For instance, the Northern City of Hai Phong maintained clubs of kindergarten owners and organize community-based groups to observe activities of day-care centers.

The Central City of Da Nang trained heads of women unions to supervise private schools’ activities while women union in HCMC and local administrations together keep an eye on illegally-established day-care establishments.

Due to impact of Covid-19, 11 private day-care centers in Hanoi and in Vinh Phuc Province in the North have been dissolved.

Aside from that, the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City has carried out the plan to offer overtime care service for workers’ children in industrial parks during term of 2016-2020. Specifically, workers’ kids in four districts in HCMC are kept at schools after 5PM in 2018.

Training and meal quality in private schools are the most concern in the Southern Province of Dong Nai with more than 30 industrial park clusters, said Director of the Department of Education and Training Huynh Le Giang.

In the next time, building and providing assistance to private preschools will be done in cities and provinces to keep babies under 36 month old of worker mothers. Additionally, administrations will disseminate the importance of taking care of children in community.

