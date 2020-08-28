Quang Nam province to provide Covid-19 hit students with tuition fee support

Deputy Chairman of Quang Nam Province People’s Committee Tran Van Tan assigned the Department of Education and Training to as quickly as possible adjust the project to provide tuition fee support for preschoolers and senior and junior high students in public and non-public schools.



Specifically, preschoolers and senior and junior high students in public and non-public schools in six mountainous districts including Nam Tra My, Bac Tra My, Dong Giang, Tay Giang, Nam Giang, and Phuoc Son and their peers from poverty-stricken families in districts will receive almost tuition fee aids in September, October, November and December of the academic year 2020-2021.

Students of preschools and senior and junior high schools in the city except children of state -run companies employees will also enjoy the tuition fee support in four months of the new school year 2020-2021.

The project will be sent to related departments and agencies for consideration and submitted to the provincial People’s Committee before September 3 for the People’s Council’s approval at the seventeenth Congress scheduled on September 15.

From 6Pm today, social distancing will be lifted in districts Duy Xuyen, Dien Ban, and Hoi An as per the Prime Minister’s direction.

In response to the appeal of the Vietnam’s Fatherland Front Committee in District Nam Tra My, Quang Nam called for all state-run employees, sectors, organizations and residents to provide assistance to help people affected by Covid-19

More than 20 tons of vegetables have been transported to people in affected districts from August 24 to 28.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy