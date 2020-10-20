Ribbon-cutting ceremony for play school yard held in border crossing

The cost of the 100 square meter play yard is VND385 million (US$ 16,600). It was built by the Central Communist Board and the Southern Rubber Company.



At the ceremony, a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Communist Youth Union also handed over 25 gifts to good students from low-income families and another 100 gifts to attendants of the event.

The play yard is expected to be a place where children in the border crossing can enjoy playing and exercising - helping them to learn better during lessons at the same time.





By Thuc Han - Translated by Dan Thuy