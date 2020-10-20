  1. Education

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for play school yard held in border crossing

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a play school yard in Ben Cau Primary in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh’s border crossing Ben Cau District has been organized.
The cost of the 100 square meter play yard is VND385 million (US$ 16,600). It was built by the Central Communist Board and the Southern Rubber Company.
At the ceremony, a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Communist Youth Union also handed over 25 gifts to good students from low-income families and another 100 gifts to attendants of the event.
The play yard is expected to be a place where children in the border crossing can enjoy playing and exercising - helping them to learn better during lessons at the same time.

By Thuc Han - Translated by Dan Thuy

