Robotics competition open to senior high schoolers

Participating in the Vietnam STEAM Challenge, students will have a chance to apply their math knowledge to create scientific products. Especially, winning team will become members of Vietnamese team in the upcoming FIRST Global Challenge 2020.



Inspired by the FIRST Global Challenge, the Vietnam STEAM Challenge aims to promote STEAM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Art-Math) in the community of young STEAM enthusiasts in Vietnam.

In addition to experiencing with advanced technological products , participant teams will have an opportunity to grasp prizes worth over VND2 billion granted by FPT University which will give scholarships to winners.

The first robotics competition themed “Ocean Opportunities” will be for students in the age of 16 to 18.

Each team comprising of 3-5 students is led by a mentor. Two winning teams will receive training provided by Maker Hanoi which selects four competitors for the global competition 2020.

Students can visit http://bit.ly/VSC2020-TeamsCall for further information.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong