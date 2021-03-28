Scholarships to be given to poor ethnic minority students to motivate them

Despite numerous challenges, ethnic minority students have demonstrated their thirst for knowledge and cherish their dreams for a better future.
Scholarship recipients are those who have received any scholarships of a social organization in 2020. Students who are from extremely disadvantaged families, orphans and participate in social works are top priorities.
Entries for scholarship should be sent to https://bitly.com.vn/562vmt or directly submit in the center headquarter from now to April 7. As scheduled, the scholarship will be given on April 25.