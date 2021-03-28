  1. Education

Scholarships to be given to poor ethnic minority students to motivate them

SGGP
In a bid to encourage destitute ethnic minority students who are studying in higher educational institutions in Ho Chi Minh City, the Students Assistance Center in Ho Chi Minh City announced scholarships for 2021.
Despite numerous challenges, ethnic minority students have demonstrated their thirst for knowledge and cherish their dreams for a better future.
Scholarships to be given to poor ethnic minority students to motivate them ảnh 1
Therefore, to lift their spirit, the Students Assistance Center will grant scholarships to students who are pursuing studies in universities with four -year enrolment, colleges with three-year enrolment whose index of academic performance scores in the 2019-2020 school year of 7.5 up for schools providing annual training courses and 3.0 for schools providing credit courses.
Scholarship recipients are those who have received any scholarships of a social organization in 2020. Students who are from extremely disadvantaged families, orphans and participate in social works are top priorities.
Entries for scholarship should be sent to https://bitly.com.vn/562vmt or directly submit in the center headquarter from now to April 7. As scheduled, the scholarship will be given on April 25.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags:

Other news

See more