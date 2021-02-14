  1. Education

School closures extended to February 28 to keep students, staff, families safe

Today, The People’s Committee of HCMC announced that all public schools will remain closed until at February 28, as part of an effort to keep students, school staff and families safe from Covid-19.

A teacher of Minh Duc Secondary School in HCMC's District 1 is giving an online lesson. (Photo: SGGP)

The urgent document on the extension of Tet break issued by the municipal People’s Committee has been sent to the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Health, the People’s Committees of districts, educational units, and vocational training centers across the city.
According to the decision, universities, schools at all grade levels, vocational training centers throughout HCMC have to close their classrooms and return to distance learning. Teaching staffs of schools must continue to implement the plan for the 2020-2021 academic school year, move classes online, and enhance Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

