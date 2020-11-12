Schools, businesses cooperate to enhance quality of training for hotel industry

This is one of activities within the framework of the project to go along with training providers in the fields of hotel industry in a bid to raise the quality of training for the hotel industry. The project was launched by the Vietnam Tourism Association.



According to the association chairman Nguyen Huu Tho, in his instruction No. 24/CT-Ttg on May 28, 2020 , Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed to train more skilled laborers to increase the country’s competitiveness in the new situation. the PM has requested universities to increase cooperation with businesses in training; therefore, cooperation helps to increase students’ chance of employment.

Imperial International Hotel College is the first vocational college to implement the school-hotel model to meet students’ needs to have hands-on experience.

Especially, the program has 70 percent of practical courses and the learning environment is fully in English. Students will practice in four or five-star hotels in order to increase their real experience for the career future.

According to a report from the Vietnam Tourism Association, the tourism industry and the hotel industry have been rapidly developing lately leading to a high demand for skill workers. The whole industry annually needs nearly 40,000 employees whereas approximately 15,000 graduates seek for jobs.

Worse, graduates cannot meet the recruitment requirements in four to five-star hotels because the training is heavily theoretical, with minimum attention given to the application of this knowledge to real problems at work.

In fact, the coordination between vocational colleges and businesses or hotels is an effective solutions to achieve international standards.

