In response to the National Week of Clean Water and Environmental Sanitation 2020, the Department of Education and Training asked schools in the city to organize activities in contribution to environment protection, clean city and sustainable growth.



According to the Department’s direction, schools will organize activities to raise teachers, students and staffs’ awareness of environment.

The Department told schools to increase the use of IT plus dissemination of information in social networks, SMS and its portal.

Additionally, schools should continue including knowledge of environment protection, climate changes and nature preservation in subjects and extra-activities.





By Minh Quan - Translated by Uyen Phuong