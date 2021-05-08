Schools in HCMC allowed to collect fees for online teaching

In its guidance of tuition fees and others for the 2020-2021 school year following the suspension of teaching - learning activities to heads of the bureaus of education and training in Thu Duc City and districts, principals of public and non-public high schools citywide, the city Department of Education and Training noted that during suspension of in-person classes with the onset of Covid-19, schools only collect tuition fees when they offer online teaching and learning.

Accordingly, collection of tuition and other fees must comply with real months of virtual classes but must not exceed the prescribed time frame or 9 months according to the plan for the 2020-2021 school year for preschool, general education and continuing education issued by the city People’s Committee.

Collections must be based on agreements between schools and parents. In addition, in order to strengthen measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic and to well implement the cashless policy of the People's Committee, schools were required to seriously implement the non-cash collection of tuition fees and other charges.

Parents and students should be facilitated in paying fees online.

Also on the afternoon of May 7, the Department of Education and Training issued an official notice on the cancellation of the general vocational exam in May 2021. The official exam will be announced later.

Accordingly, educational institutions need to adjust their teaching plans, review for general vocational exams, prepare for teaching plan on the internet to achieve good results in the general vocational exam.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan