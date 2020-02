The decision to close schools was an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).



Additionally, the city authorities also assigned the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health to issue instructions of preventive measures to schools.

According to the decision, learners in foreign language teaching centers, and privately-run daycare centers have another week off in the wake of the new coronavirus.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong