Schools in HCMC expand online enrolment

In the school year 2019-2020, Tan Binh District was the first school to engage in online enrolment in preschools, primary schools and junior high schools.



Deputy Head of the Education Division in Tan Binh District Phan Van Quang said that local administrations will send the list of six-year-old children who are going to enter the first grade to the management board of enrolment which will arrange students in near schools in the District.

Parents of these children will prepare a full set of document including photos of birth certificates, family registration and other paper to submit to school attached with a telephone number so that schools can call them to inform their children’s document code. Parents will use the code to log in schools’ portal for enrolment.

Within 12 hours after doing online enrolment, parents will receive feedback whether their children are entitled to study in the school of their choice or not.

In regard to enrolment of sixth graders, primary schools will transfer all document to the junior high school; therefore, parents don’t need to complete any paperwork. Mr. Quang said eagerly that for the academic year 2019-2020, the rate of students enrolled online in the District was 79.5 percent.

Similarly, Head of the Go Vap District Division of Education Nguyen Thanh Thuy said that from the academic year, the district education sector’s portal has operated; parents can enroll at home by entering the sector’s portal and filling children’s names, date of birth, and family registration.

For the academic year 2020-2021, schools in Thu Duc started to use new software for online enrolment. Parents and children can enroll at http://thuduc.nhapdiem.vn.

Meantime, District 10 will carry out mass online enrolment in this school year after one year piloting.

Mentioning the online registration, Mr. Quang said that it saves parents’ time and cut administrative cost as well as ensure transparency in enrolment and improve schools’ management quality. Yet, it needs good cooperation between local administrations, schools and parents.

Last year, staffs and teachers at primary and junior high schools in Tan Binh District were present to help parents without laptops at home to register online at schools.

According to the enrolment plan approved by the city’s People’s Committee, enrolment of first and sixth grades will begin on July 1 and July 15 and result will be announced on July 31 and August 5.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan