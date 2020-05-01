The Department directed educational facilities to disseminate and educate students the meaning of tree planting, forest development and environment protection in meetings, extra-activities, flag-salute ceremonies. Moreover, meaning of tree planting, forest development and environment protection is included in curriculums and lessons.



Schools will launch tree planting festival in memorable of late President Ho Chi Minh in his birthday.

Additionally, schools grow tree and take care of trees in its premises to create an environmentally-friendly and sustainable schools.





By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan