Schools in HCMC, Hanoi remain closed for fear of Covid-19 spread

Therefore, students including preschoolers, primary students, high schoolers will stay away schools two more weeks.



Meanwhile , over two million students in Hanoi are permitted to stay at home one more week to contain the dangerous virus as per Chairman of People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at a yesterday meeting.

In response to parents’ opinions, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam’s direction and proposals made by the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Health, and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Chairman Chung decided that schools in the capital city will remain closed for one more week.

Noticeably, Chairman Chung suggested that the Department of Education and Training should send its submission to the Ministry for organizing four examinations in a year like other countries. According to him, summer holiday should be just 35 days, Tet holiday in one month.

Because Hanoi is relatively near Vinh Phuc, the hot spot of Covid-19; therefore, the decision met with approval from parents.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong