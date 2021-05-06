Schools in HCMC to finish second semester by May 15 due to Covid-19

Schools in HCMC are adjusting their teaching curriculum due to the newest Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, all primary and secondary schools, vocational schools and continuing education centers in HCMC should let their students sit formal final tests for the second semester at school by May 9, 2021.

These educational institutes are allowed to apply Circular No.26/2020/TT-BGDDT to take into account other types of exam such as learning projects, practice lessons, presentations for the final result of the subjects.

This will reduce pressure on students when they have to complete the second semester of this academic year before May 15, 2021.

Schools are also asked to be ready for the online teaching and learning mode after May 9 to wrap up all lessons of this academic year if the situation becomes more serious.

This adjustment is wholeheartedly welcomed by parents seeing that the newest Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam is still unpredictable.

Observing this instruction, many schools in HCMC is planning for students to take turn coming back to schools either in the morning or the afternoon to avoid being too crowded.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam