Schools in HCMC to go cashless for school year 2020-2021

According to a dispatch of the municipal People’s Committee, people’s committees in districts should issue a plan of cashless payment in schools.

The Department of Finance, the Department of Education and Training and the people’s committees in districts must have plan for the cashless payment in public schools citywide.



With regard to tuition fee and other collections, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc directed that schools continue to collect tuition fee as per Decision No. 34/2016 of the city People’s Committee issued on September 13, 2016 while considering exemption and reduction of tuition charges for social welfare beneficiaries.

For other charges including English classes, IT classes, vocational training, sanitation, the Department of Education and the Department of Finance will work together to issue guideline based on the decision No. 3968 effective on August 13, 2015 and the decision No. 6216 on November 27, 2017.

Additionally, the city People’s Committee also assigned the Department of Education and Training to keep an eye on the coronavirus pandemic to collect arising fees of online teaching according to the regulation.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan