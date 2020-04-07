Schools increase online consultation of vocational training

Psychologists Dao Le Hoa An and Nguyen Thi Hoang Anh worked with their peers to create an application on smartphones named JObway to provide consultation of vocational training.

The application won the prize “ The most loving product” in the software creativity competition for student in 2019 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union.



With his 10 year experience in vocational training consultation, he said despite different information of vocational training in internet, students find it hard to search for reliable network for themselves.

Psychologist team have also launched online consultation guidance including free psychological tests, user characteristics, detailed information of more than 200 careers according to the International Labor Organization and introduction of schools to provide vocational training citywide.

Additionally, students can ask direct questions to psychologists. Moreover, students can search for useful information of tips for doing tests.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan