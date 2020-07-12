Schools not allowed to open before September 1

In addition, schools have to strictly control tuition to stop charging any additional fees other than the normal in the beginning of the school year, he emphasized.



The meeting also discussed about the implementation of a nationwide program of new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021. New textbooks will be put into teaching in the first grade in the academic year 2020-2021. Localities have completed the selection and publicized the list of textbooks used in schools.

On June 24, the Department of Education and Training in Ho Chi Minh City announced that textbook set “Chan troi sang tao”( Inventive horizon) compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Kim Khanh