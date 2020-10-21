Schools organize activities in response to Ao Dai festival

According to a document from the Department of Education and Training in HCMC to school principals, schools should organize extra-activities in response to Ao Dai festival 2020 themed “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” which has been launched by the Vietnam Women’s Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Following the Department’s appeal, schools will encourage female students to wear Ao Dai more days in a week as well as organize speed competition of Ao Dai history.

Moreover, students will be taken to venue where exhibit Ao Dai in the Ao Dai Museum and the Southern Women's Museum.

Female teachers and students in the traditional costume will take part in the program “ Truyen Cam Hung ve Ao Dai” ( Inspiring people to wear Ao Dai) performed at the War Remnant Museum and the city Post Office.

High schoolers of Ernst Thaimann school performed the program “ Truyen Cam Hung ve Ao Dai” ( Inspiring people to wear Ao Dai) on October 19 and their peers from Marie Curie School will perform on November 2.

There will be different activities at the festival including performance of newest series of Ao Dai and talk shows delivered by ambassadors of Ao Dai.





By Minh Quan - Translated by Dan Thuy