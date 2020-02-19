Schools provide remote training amid novel coronavirus fear

Universities brace for lasting impact of coronavirus outbreak. President of Hong Bang University Associate Professor Ho Thanh Phong said to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the school has provided remote classes. Lecturers have posted lessons to social network so that student could discuss and exchange their opinions.



Deputy Principal of Nguyen Tat Thanh School Tran Ai Cam said the school’s online training institute has worked with faculties to post learning materials of 42 subjects including detailed plans, lectures, mock test series. There have been 1,568 online classes available on the school’s website.

Head of the Science School’s media room Phung Quan said that the school has set up online training system for years. Course schedule, lectures, learning materials have been posted on the school’s website. Amid Covid-19 fear, the IT faculty worked with other partners to build online teaching so that lecturers could deliver their speeches on theories.

Principal of the International University Nguyen Dang Ly said that all lecturers understood how to deliver their speech online.

For instance, a speech normally takes 90 minutes but teachers had to shrink to 15 minutes while the rest time would be for exchange and practice as well as answering students’ questions. The school had to spend on a Microsoft software for remote training in addition to available social networks.





By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong