Schools to start new academic year from September 5

Also the plan set the primary schools, high schools, continuous education centers will start the start the new academic year from September 5 but students gather in schools on September 1. The school year ends in May, 2021.



Students will take Tet holiday scheduled from February 8, 2021 to February 16.

Directors of departments of education and training were assigned to keep an eye on plan for the new school year as well as decide students to stop learning when natural disasters or dangerous pandemic happen.

Before, the Ministry of Education and Training has issued the plan for the new academic year 2020-2021 for preschools, high schools and continuous education facilities. As per the plan, schools open the academic year 2020-2021 on September 5, 2020.

The Ministry also guided that preschoolers and high schoolers must study at least 35 weeks including 18 weeks for the first semester and 17 weeks for the second semester while learners in continuous education institution must study at least 32 weeks. Plan for the new academic year will be changed to suit localities’ real condition.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong