Science and technology contest for high school students launched

Teachers and students of 67 high schools countrywide participated in the competition with 137 entries in 22 fields.



Deputy Minister of Education Nguyen Huu Do said that the science and technology contest was launched to encourage students pay more attention to matters in the society as well as connect knowledge they acquire in school with the reality and employ their own knowledge to solve real problems.

Additionally, students’ science activities help to bring scientists in university labs and research institutions to instruct high schoolers in scientific researches and inspire students’ passion for science and technology.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan