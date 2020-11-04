Science film festival taking place in schools

The festival organizer in coordination with the General Science Library of Ho Chi Minh City also holds mobile libraries in schools. This year, with the theme of “ Sustainable development goals” the festival received 161 films of nations including The Show with the Mouse: The Super Storage Battery , Earth to Future – How Will We Live in the Future?, Born to be Wild: Hungry Planet; of which, 16 are selected to show in Vietnam for those aged from 5 to over 17.



Through an international selection of films on science, the festival organizer intended to prove that science is an interesting theme working to improve a person’s awareness of ecology. This year, the festival focused on biological diversity, said Wifried Eckstein, president of Hanoi-based Goethe-Institute.

Sixteen science films will travel with mobile libraries of the General Science Library to cities and provinces across the country. According to Hoang Duong, coordinator of the festival in Vietnam, this year, the festival will arrive in 12 cities and provinces across the country including the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Mobile libraries will drop by schools and then reading culture festivals, parks, culture houses and public places.

In addition to watching the films in the festival, students can learn more about scientific information through films to brush up their knowledge. High schoolers can come to Goethe-Institute to experience science with hands and eyes, doing experiments on the spot. The experiments are connected to the movies watched. By this multi access approach, curiosity, cleverness and knowledge will be fostered.

Goethe Institute and local and international educational organizations also planned to design curriculum of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and provide training to librarians who will teach STEM education later.

The tenth science film festival will last to December 20, 2020.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan