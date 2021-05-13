Senior-high school entrance exam in HCMC to have content adjustment



In the academic year of 2020-2021, there are 99,569 students graduated from their junior-high school. 83,324 of them register for the senior-high school entrance exam, including 75,854 examinees into regular classes, 6,485 into classes for the gifted, and 985 into integrated classes.

Since the numbers of registrants into integrated classes for the academic year of 2021-2022 in the four senior-high schools of Vo Thi Sau, Tran Hung Dao, Thu Duc, and Nguyen Huu Cau do not match the quantity requirement set by the HCMC Education and Training Department, those classes will be canceled.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu shared that the content of this year’s exam will follow the same format, but the number of questions to categorize contestants will reduce. Instead, the quantity of questions for practical matters will increase.

This department has already issued an instructional document to its divisions in 21 districts and Thu Duc City regarding teaching and learning activities of Grade 9 and 12. Accordingly, students of these grades can come back to school for revision lessons as long as the corresponding schools are able to carry out disease prevention methods.

Besides observing the 5K rule, those schools must maintain a 2-meter distance between two students in the same room. The playground must be carefully use in schedule to avoid being over-crowded in break times.

In case the quantity of Grade 9 or 12 students is more than the regulated one, those schools must use both online and offline learning methods and let students take turn to come to school.

However, since learners of grade 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 follow the online learning mode, the schools are quite spacious for students of grade 9 and 12 to use.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Vien Hong