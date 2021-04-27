Smart Education Operations Center in Quang Nam inaugurated

Currently, most schools in Quang Nam province have been using school management software; banking management software exam questions; testing marking software, equipment management software to benefit teachers. The above-mentioned factors are very favorable conditions for the operation of the Smart Education Operations Center.



At the inauguration ceremony Besides, the operation of this Center is also very important in the direction and administration of all levels of management in the industry. The putting into operation of the Center today is a big change for the education and training sector of Quang Nam province.

The IOC Edu model put into operation will aim to modernize the management activities of the Department of Education and Training, limit administrative documents, reduce the administration work through multiple levels of management, disclose the processing results, participating schools interact with the activities of the department.

According to the Department of Education and Training of Quang Nam Province, the basic information technology infrastructure ensures the application in teaching and management.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Ha Thanh Quoc, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Quang Nam Province, assessed that the official operation of the center plays a very important role in the digital transformation process in the country’s education sector in particular, and the development of the province's digital government in general.

Once IOC Edu is operated, the management and operation of the sector will be smoother and more efficient. IOC Edu can monitor and issue intelligent multidimensional alerts to assist management levels in issuing appropriate policies and decisions. Besides, it helps for the management of centralized database. Through this Center, the Department will effectively manage data about schools, teachers, students, especially academic performance results in schools.

By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan