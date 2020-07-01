Solve For Tomorrow contest open for Vietnamese junior, senior high schoolers

In 2010, Samsung unveiled a new contest initiative called Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung’s global contest designed to boost interest and proficiency in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to foster more enthusiasm in STEM education. “Solve for Tomorrow” challenges youth to demonstrate how STEM technological solutions can help improve their local community and impact their surroundings.



There are 4 key themes for this year’s competition including education, environmental sustainability, medicine and health.

So far, Samsung has organized the contest in 22 nations such as the US, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, and Vietnam with nearly 1,700,000 entrants.

The contest will provide knowledge and soft skills like Design Thinking, Problem-solving, Time Management, Creative Thinking, Teamwork Presentation aiming to help teachers and students to improve their ability in research and deliver speeches of scientific projects.

Solve For Tomorrow has been unveiled in Vietnam from 2019 with participation of 436 students and 103 teachers in 56 schools in the southern provinces of Ben Tre , Tay Ninh and Dong Thap, the central province of Quang Nam.

The contest which was officially launched in June 29 includes three rounds. The first round includes online training and online submission. 40 good teams will be selected to enter the second round.

In the round for product development from September 15 to October 23, 40 teams will be trained for technology knowledge and soft skills. The jury will select excellent teams for the final round which will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 and the prize-givign ceremony will be on the same day.

By Tan Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan