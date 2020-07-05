The academy will teach singing, dancing and play-acting on the Internet. The school provides open online courses available for anyone to enroll with combination of online and offline teaching as well as trips to arts and culture venues in Ho Chi Minh City.



After the course ends, students will earn certificate to continue pursuing further course work in the local and oversea music and performing arts schools

Educationists said that present education is globalized with online education focusing on creativeness, aesthetic and artistic expression. Moreover, with evolution in science and technology, education in general and music and art education in particular require multiple applications in the foundation of IT.

Therefore, the Academy has provided online instrumental, artistic lessons for the very first time with the aim to expand class scale and diversify learning methods and more students can pursue such lessons.

Furthermore, after the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy has granted scholarship totally worth VND1 billion (US$43,021) to help students access to music and art courses.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong